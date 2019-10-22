Trending Stories

Drug companies reach settlements to avoid landmark federal opioid trial
Supreme Court strikes down Michigan gerrymandering ruling
Nancy Pelosi leads unannounced trip to Afghanistan
Major damage, power outages after tornado hits near Dallas
Legionnaires' disease outbreak hospitalizes nearly 100, kills 4 in North Carolina
Bruce Springsteen attends special screening of 'Western Stars' in NYC
Latest News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins tight election race
United States wins seized North Korean cargo ship
Indiana Pacers sign Domantas Sabonis to four-year, $77 million deal
Sailor Brinkley-Cook gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
House blocks resolution censuring Rep. Adam Schiff for handling of impeachment inquiry
 
