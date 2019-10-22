Former President Jimmy Carter, shown here in 2015, suffered a pelvic fracture Monday at his home in Plains, Ga. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter has again been hospitalized after falling at his Georgia home, this time suffering a pelvic fracture, his office said Tuesday.

The Carter Center said the 39th president fell Monday at his home in Plains, Ga., and was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment. The center said the pelvic fracture was minor.

"He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the center said in a statement.

Carter, 95, also fell at his home on Oct. 6 and needed 14 stitches above his brow.

"I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge," Carter told an audience in Tennessee the next day, showing up to the event with a black eye.

The longest-living president in U.S. history, Carter underwent brain cancer treatment in 2017 and surgery to repair a broken hip in May after another fall at his home.

The former Georgia governor and peanut farmer was elected to one term in 1980, defeating incumbent Gerald Ford.