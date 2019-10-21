Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A large tornado touched down in the northern part of Dallas, causing numerous power outages and significant damage to homes, cars and businesses.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed, via visual evidence, that a tornado was on the ground north of I-635 and east of U.S. Highway 75.

The NWS will conduct storm surveys on Monday and Tuesday to determine the intensity of the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which runs from 0 to 5.

A vigorous storm system running into warm, moist and unstable air across the southern Plains was the culprit behind the explosive thunderstorm development and will be responsible for severe weather farther east on Monday.

As of 12:30 a.m. CDT, the city's website reported that there have been no reported injuries or fatalities from the storm.

However, there were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines, as well as debris covering area roadways. A gas leak was also reported in the Walnut Hill area of the city, CNN reported.

Many area school campuses sustained significant damage from the storm, forcing several school closures on Monday on account of cleanup and recovery efforts.

At 2 a.m., the city opened the Bachman Recreation Center for those seeking shelter or refuge from widespread power outages and structural damage caused by the tornado.

Nearly 78,000 customers were without power in Dallas County as of 2 a.m. Monday, according to PowerOutage.US.

A flooring store collapsed near Harry Hines Boulevard and that damage occurred to the front of a shopping center near Marsh and Walnut Hill Lane, NBC News reported.

Roofs had also been damaged on homes near Richland College and that windows had been blown out of a store near I-635.