First trial begins in sweeping legal fight to decide who's responsible for opioid crisis

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A landmark trial will begin in Ohio federal court on Monday that observers say will play a substantial role in determining who is responsible for the opioid crisis in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster of the Northern District of Ohio will oversee the consolidated lawsuit known as the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, which combines more than 2,000 pending cases with northern Ohio's Summit and Cuyahoga counties -- which cover major cities Cleveland and Akron -- serving as the plaintiffs.

Experts say the trial Monday is a bellwether case -- and the first in a large and complex web of litigation involving some of the largest U.S. drug makers and a crisis that has contributed to tens of thousands of lives -- in which the defendants and plaintiffs will test arguments and determine the amount of money at stake as they work toward a settlement.

The defendants include drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical, distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergan, large-scale pharmaceutical retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart and Winn Dixie, as well as individual physicians.

The defendants are accused of fueling the opioid crisis by aggressively marketing narcotic drugs and downplaying the risks of overdose and addiction. National distributors, meanwhile, failed to take action on suspicious orders, plaintiffs argue.

The drug companies deny accusations that they worked in concert to market the drugs, arguing that they complied with federal regulations and delivered legitimate medications to patients experiencing painful conditions, such as cancer.

Plaintiffs are seeking compensation to recoup sums of money governments have spent on healthcare and criminal issues since the onset of the crisis, which has totaled more than $500 billion, according to some counts.

One of the original defendants, Johnson & Johnson, has reached a $20.4 million settlement agreement with two Ohio counties listed as plaintiffs in the case, allowing it to sit out Monday's trial. Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, also has filed for bankruptcy as part of a settlement deal. However, both agreements still need final approval.