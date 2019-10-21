Dunkin' said the new item will begin selling on Nov. 6. File Photo by JStone/Shutterstock/UPI

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Dunkin' announced Monday it is joining the trend for plant-based meats -- saying it will introduce a "Beyond Sausage Sandwich" nationally next month.

The chain said it initially planned to start selling the sandwich next year, but successful tests in New York City prompted the popular coffee franchise to move up the launch date.

Officials said Manhattan customers were buying the new sandwich at all hours of the day. It ultimately became the second best-selling item on the menu.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Beyond Meat and thrilled to be the first U.s. quick service restaurant to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage nationwide," Dunkin' CEO Dave Hoffman said in a statement. "Dunkin' is the first brand that democratizes trends for America, and this latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice meet their evolving needs."

The plant-based patty has fewer calories and less fat, cholesterol and sodium than a real sausage sandwich, the company said.

The chain will launch the new sandwich nationwide on Nov. 6.

Dunkin' is the latest mega-chain to introduce a Beyond-brand item. KFC and McDonald's are moving in that direction and Burger King started selling a plant-based Impossible Whopper in August.