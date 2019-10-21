Despite agreement, UAW-GM strike to last until at least Friday vote

The proposed agreement still needs approval from union leaders and workers. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors will last for at least several more days as union members vote on the pending settlement agreement negotiators agreed to.

The walkout involving nearly 50,000 GM workers, already more than a month old, will continue until at least Friday, when the full union will vote on the proposal. Approval of the proposed deal, reached last week, is expected, but uncertain.

Details of the agreement are not yet known, because the union hasn't voted to accept, but workers had sought higher wages, better healthcare benefits and a path to permanent employment for temporary workers.

"I don't think the UAW leadership wants to take the vote of the UAW members for granted," said labor expert Art Wheaton. "There is a chance they could have some pushback."

Even if the deal is approved by UAW, the union may stage similar walkouts over potential grievances with the other two major U.S. automakers -- Ford and Fiat Chrysler, The Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

Amid the GM strike, some UAW leaders are being investigated by federal authorities. UAW regional head Vance Peterson has been charged with embezzlement of union funds, money laundering, aiding and abetting, conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, and filing and maintaining false union reports to the government.

Former UAW President Williams and current President Gary Jones had their homes raided by the FBI in August, but so far neither has been charged.