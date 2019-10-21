Coast Guard, N.Y. troopers join search for missing Army cadet

Cadets stand during a graduation ceremony at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army's West Point Military Academy said Monday police are searching for a cadet who's now been missing for three days, along with an M4 rifle.

The male cadet was last seen Friday, the academy said, but didn't show up for a scheduled military skills competition over the weekend.

Military police began searching for the projected 2021 graduate early Saturday, officials said. The academy did not identify the missing cadet.

Search efforts have intensified with New York State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Orange County Sheriff's Department joining the search. Troopers assisted with an aerial helicopter sweep and K-9 and drone support, the West Point, N.Y., institution said.

"The cadet is not believed to have any magazines or ammunition," the academy said in a statement Monday. "There is no indication the cadet poses a threat to the public, but he may be a danger to himself."

The academy is located about 50 miles northeast of New York City.