3 soldiers die in training incident at Fort Stewart

Undated photo of Bradley Fighting Vehicle similar to one involved in a deadly training accident at Fort Stewart, Ga. Sunday. Photo courtesy U.S. Army

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Three soldiers died Sunday and three others were hospitalized in an accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia, Army officials said.

The soldiers were part of the First Armored Brigade Combat Team, known as Dogface, riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a training exercise early Sunday morning, a statement from Third Infantry Division said.

Three soldiers died at the scene and three others were transported to the Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment. The statement did not comment on their condition. The Army said the incident remained under investigation.

Fort Stewart is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah and is one of the largest Army installations east of the Mississippi River.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for the Third Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Field community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area," Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the division, said in the statement.

"We are all extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface soldiers and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the families affected by this tragedy," he continued.

In September, a Fort Hood soldier in Texas died while doing maintenance on the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Another soldier was killed in a training exercise involving a Bradley in Fort Hood in January when the vehicle rolled over.