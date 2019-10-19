Remains of third Sept. 11 victim identified this year in NYC

A firefighter walks among the rubble near the World Trade Center 1 building following a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Officials identified the remains of a victim of the attack -- the third this year. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- DNA testing identified the remains of a victim previously considered missing during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack in New York City, the city's medical examiner's office confirmed.

The man is the 1,645th person to be identified as killed in the World Trade Center attack.

The victim, whose name was not released at his family's request, was the third person identified this year amid an effort to identify the remains of all 2,753 people reported missing in the disaster.

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains of a woman in July and a man in June.