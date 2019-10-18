Trending Stories

U.S. farmers losing out to cheaper Mexican produce
Judge: Justice Department improperly redacted court filing linked to Mueller probe
Police release El Chapo's son amid shootout with Sinaloa drug cartel
Tropical Storm Nestor barrels over Gulf of Mexico toward U.S.
Migrants caught in third-country asylum rule could face deportation
Photo Gallery

 
Pumpkins focus of fall festivities
Pumpkins focus of fall festivities

Latest News

Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at Capitol
Johnson & Johnson shares drop after asbestos-related recall
Firefly Aerospace partners with Aerojet Rocketdyne
Zantac OTC recalled over cancer-causing chemical
Trump nominates Dan Brouillette as energy secretary
 
