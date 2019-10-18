Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd died Friday, just one month after he stepped away from the post for health reasons. He was 62.

Hurd had been with the technology firm since 2010.

"Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle," Chairman Larry Ellison wrote in a letter to employees Friday. "All of us will miss Mark's keen mind and are ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly. Some of us will miss his friendship and mentorship. I will miss his kindness and sense of humor."

Hurd took a leave of absence last month for unspecified health issues.

"Though we all worked hard together to close the first quarter, I've decided that I need to spend time focused on my health," Hurd said last week. "I have great confidence that they and the entire executive management team will do a terrific job."

"I know many of us are inconsolable right now but we are left with memories and a sense of gratitude ... that we had the opportunity to get to know Mark, the opportunity to work with him ... and become his friend," Ellison added.

Oracle stock gained 37 percent after Hurd was promoted in 2014 to co-CEO, with executive Safra Catz.