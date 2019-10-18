Judge sentences California man to 1 month in prison in college admissions scandal

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced a California man Friday to one month in prison for paying a $75,000 bribe to doctor his daughter's ACT scores, to increase her changes of being admitted to college.

Robert Flaxman, 62, of Laguna Beach, Calif., was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. In addition to the prison time, Flaxman must pay a $50,000 fine, serve one year of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

He paid the money to a fake charity set up by the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer. Flaxman also deducted the payment from his income taxes.

Prosecutors said a co-conspirator, Mark Riddell, then helped Flaxman's daughter and another student take the ACT, inflating their scores by cheating.

Government attorneys sought an eight-month sentence, one year of supervised release and a $40,000 fine.

More than four dozen people have been charged in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. They're accused of paying more than $25 million collectively to Singer to promote their children as fake athletes with scholarships or to cheat on the SAT. So far, more than 23 people, including parents, coaches and Singer have pleaded guilty to felonies.

Huffman reported to a prison in California on Tuesday to serve a 14-day sentence.