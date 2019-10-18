Trending Stories

Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat and House oversight chairman, dies at 68
Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat and House oversight chairman, dies at 68
U.S. hardwood industry disintegrates from trade war with China
U.S. hardwood industry disintegrates from trade war with China
State Department orders Chinese diplomats to report official meetings
State Department orders Chinese diplomats to report official meetings
U.S. jets conduct airstrike on coalition base as troops leave Syria
U.S. jets conduct airstrike on coalition base as troops leave Syria
U.S. Coast Guard offloads $92M worth of smuggled cocaine
U.S. Coast Guard offloads $92M worth of smuggled cocaine

Photo Gallery

 
Pumpkins focus of fall festivities
Pumpkins focus of fall festivities

Latest News

ALCS: Houston Astros beat New York Yankees, take 3-1 series lead
Judge: Justice Department improperly redacted court filing linked to Mueller probe
Anuel AA, Ozuna win big at 2019 Latin American Music Awards
Energy Secretary Rick Perry announces plans to resign amid Ukraine probe
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes suffers knee injury vs. Broncos
 
Back to Article
/