President Donald Trump pumps his fist at supporters after arriving in West Palm Beach, Fla., in 2018. Next year's G7 summit will be held at Trump's nearby resort in Doral, the administration said Thursday. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The 2020 Group of Seven economic summit will be held at President Donald Trump's luxury resort just west of downtown Miami, the administration said Thursday -- fulfilling a pledge Trump floated after this year's summit in France.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters Trump National Doral has been chosen to host the event. Another candidate venue had been Mackinac Island in Michigan. The event is scheduled for next June 10-12.

Trump said at the August summit next year's event should be staged at his Miami-area resort -- a suggestion that later drew a House inquiry.

"[The G7 nations] love the location of the hotel," he said at the time. "We haven't found anything that's even close to competing with it. Really, you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land.

"I'm not going to make any money. I don't want to make money. I don't care about money. I think it's just a great place to be."

Mulvaney downplayed the notion Trump will benefit financially from hosting the summit.

"I was aware of the political criticism," he said.

RELATED Air Force orders probe of layovers at Trump resorts

"He doesn't' profit from being [president]," Mulvaney said. "It's one of the reasons he's not taken a salary since he's been here. He's given that salary to charity."

The chief of staff added the resort offered to host at a much less expensive rate than other potential sites -- nearly 50 percent less.

The United States last hosted the G7 summit in 2012 at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland.

RELATED Pentagon stalls House in probe over military stay at Trump resort

Mulvaney also advocated Trump's suggestion in August to readmit Russia to the Group of Seven -- which now includes the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, plus the European Union.

"Wouldn't it better to have them inside as part of the discussion?" he asked.

Russia was expelled from the group after it annexed Crimea in 2014.