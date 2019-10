Oct. 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Louis Vuitton's new workshop in Alvarado, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. CDT.

Prior to Trump's remarks, the president will go on a tour of the location. He'll then travel to Dallas, where he'll participate in a rally at the American Airlines Center.