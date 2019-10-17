Samsung working to fix Galaxy phone flaw that accepts any fingerprint

Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 smartphone on February 20 at its "UNPACKED" event in San Francisco, Calif. File Photo by Samsung Electronics/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Electronics giant Samsung has acknowledged a security flaw with its Galaxy S10 mobile device, which has been found to open the phone to any fingerprint when housed in certain, silicone cases.

The recently discovered security flaw involves a wraparound case that confuses the phone's fingerprint reader into accepting accept any fingerprint, technology website Bleeping Computer reported this week.

A spokeswoman for the South Korean company said it is conducting an internal investigation, and recommends customers use only authorized accessories designed for its products.

The flaw affects both Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note S10 devices. Millions of the devices have been sold worldwide.

Upon opening the smartphones, unauthorized users would have complete access to it and its contents, which potentially includes sensitive personal and financial information stored on the device.

Samsung is presently developing its Galaxy S11. It wasn't immediately known how the security defect might affect the upcoming model.