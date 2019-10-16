Watch live: Trump, Italian leader Sergio Mattarella speak to reporters

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump hosts Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House Wednesday.
Trump welcomed the Italian leader Wednesday morning. The pair held a bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room and Oval Office, and will speak to reporters in a joint news conference.
Trump and Mattarella are expected to discuss immigration, which has been a priority issue for both leaders, as well as other subjects of American and Italian influence.
The joint news conference is scheduled to begin at noon EDT.