Watch live: Trump, Italian leader Sergio Mattarella speak to reporters

President Donald Trump and Italian President Sergio Mattarella pose for photographers Wednesday after Mattarella's arrival at the South Portico of the White House. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump hosts Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House Wednesday.

Trump welcomed the Italian leader Wednesday morning. The pair held a bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room and Oval Office, and will speak to reporters in a joint news conference.

Trump and Mattarella are expected to discuss immigration, which has been a priority issue for both leaders, as well as other subjects of American and Italian influence.

The joint news conference is scheduled to begin at noon EDT.