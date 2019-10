St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko pumps up a crowd of fans while holding the Stanley Cup during a championship parade on June 15 in St. Louis, Mo. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will welcome the St. Louis Blues team to the White House on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their 2019 Stanley Cup championship win.

Trump is scheduled to meet with the team at 3:10 p.m. EDT in the Rose Garden.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in a best-of-seven series in June to win the Stanley Cup. It was the team's first championship win.