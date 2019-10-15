Trump hosts NHL champion St. Louis Blues at White House

President Donald Trump embraces St. Louis Blues player Alex Steen in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomed the St. Louis Blues team to the White House on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their 2019 Stanley Cup championship win.

Trump congratulated the team on their June victory in which the Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in a best-of-seven series to win the Stanley Cup. It was the team's first championship win.

Trump acknowledged Blues player Alex Steen, who was missing some of his top teeth as well as Stanley Cup MVP Ryan O'Reilly and fan Laila Anderson, who cheered the team on while being treated for a life-threatening autoimmune disorder called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

"You inspired the Blues all season and today you continue to inspire all Americans," Trump told her.