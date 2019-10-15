Taco Bell recalls 2.3M pounds of seasoned beef

Taco Bell said all affected seasoned beef was removed by Monday. Photo by dcwcreations/Shutterstock

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Taco Bell recalled and discarded some 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants last week after a customer found metal shavings in their food, the restaurant revealed Tuesday.

The recall affected restaurants and distribution centers in 21 states in the Midwest, northern Southeast and Northeast.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said there were no injuries or illnesses associated with the contamination.

"Nothing is more important than our customers' safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust," Taco Bell Corp. President of North America Julie Masino said. "As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests."

Taco Bell said the affected product was produced on one of the two lines used to make seasoned beef at a single plant location.

The company said it began the recall Friday and as of Monday, all affected beef had been removed.