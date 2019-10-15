Police: Man drove body to station before confessing to killing four people

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- California police have arrested a man who walked into a police station after driving 200 miles and said he had killed four people, including the person whose body was in his car.

The Mt. Shasta Police Department said the man confessed at around 12:11 p.m. Monday to having killed four people at his Roseville residence.

"One of the possible victims was inside his vehicle" outside the police station, the Mt. Shasta Police Department said in a statement.

Neither the identities of the victims nor that of the suspect have been released but it is believed that they are "known to each other" and that it wasn't a "random" incident, Roseville police Capt. Josh Simon said during a press conference.

He said as the investigation is preliminary he is unable to divulge much information about the case but police officers are working to secure search warrants for the two crime scenes, which are over 200 miles apart.

"So, it takes a bit of time for our team to go up to the Mt. Shasta Police Department," he said.

They are also investigating if other crimes were committed between the two locations, he said.

"Because there is this distance between the two jurisdictions, the detectives -- both at the scene here and detectives at the scene up in Mt. Shasta -- are really trying to backtrack and figure out are there additional crimes, are there additional scenes," he said.

He said as the sole suspect was in custody there was no outstanding threat but that this "quadruple homicide" will have a lasting impact upon the community.

"This can really have an effect on all of our first responders and people who may or may not know these people," he said. "So this is a very heavy impact to our community."