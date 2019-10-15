Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due back in a New York City court Tuesday to face previous groping charge and new allegation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to face a new allegation Tuesday at his arraignment in New York City along with a previous groping charge from June.

Gooding's attorney Mark Jay Heller told NBC News Thursday the new charge was "unsubstantiated" and "from a long time ago."

New York prosecutors charged the 51-year-old Oscar winner for the additional incident when was he was in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday for a hearing on the earlier charge related to an alleged groping incident on June 9.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long told a judge the sealed indictment covers the previous groping allegation and "previously uncharged incident."

Gooding surrendered to New York City police on June 13, to face misdemeanor charge of forcible touching from the previous allegation that he groped a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezed it without her consent four days earlier at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

The accuser said she believed Gooding was intoxicated at the time.

Gooding pleaded not guilty and was released after about six hours in custody.

If convicted, Gooding could face up to a year in prison.

Police sources told CBS2 that department is looking into new allegations amid more accusers coming forward since June.