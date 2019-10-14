Reddit content can now be shared to SnapChat so that it links directly to the Reddit app. Image by Gil C/Shutterstock

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Reddit now allows iPhone users to share its content directly to Snapchat or add Reddit content to their SnapChat stories.

The shared content carries the Reddit sticker and links back to the Reddit app. Users who don't have the Reddit app are redirected to the app store.

"Reddit empowers discovery and discussion that many Snapchatters love," said Snap's vice president of partnerships Ben Schwerin in a statement. "With this integration, Snapchatters will be able to share interesting posts they find, adding new content and conversation starters to their Snaps."

When someone sends a snap with a Reddit post, the recipient swipes up to be redirected to the Reddit app, similar to how the Yolo app works. That means people were engaging in Reddit content outside the Reddit app or website.

"We've seen that a lot of users on Snapchat are either not familiar with Reddit or don't use it regularly -- this is a really great opportunity for us to embrace that gap," Reddit's head of growth product Vaibhav Sahgal said. "These screenshots, you'll find them all over the place. You find them on Twitter, on Instagram, they're really popular on all these social media platforms. This is a way to take a little bit more credit and have the source be Reddit when you view this on other platforms."

Typically, Reddit content goes viral because people post screenshots to other services.

The sharing ability will come to Android soon, too.

Reddit plans to add sharing integrations for other social networks in the future.