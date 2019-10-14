Trending Stories

Gavin Newsom signs law barring California schools from opening before 8 a.m.
Mack Truck workers in three states strike for better pay, health coverage
United States imposes sanctions on Turkey; Erdogan calls for NATO help in Syria
Rescuers recover one body as search resumes in collapsed New Orleans building
S. Korean Justice Minister resigns over corruption allegations
Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019
Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles release veteran LB Zach Brown after loss to Vikings
Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on PG&E to refund Californians for shutdowns
ALCS: New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton could start Game 3 vs. Astros
Trump's former Russian aide Fiona Hill testifies in impeachment inquiry
Fort Worth officer who fatally shot black woman in her home charged with murder
 
