UAW approves increased pay for striking General Motors, Aramark workers

United Auto Workers approved increased pay and the ability to seek part-time work for striking General Motors and Aramark workers on Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- United Auto Workers members currently on strike will receive a pay increase and the opportunity to secure part-time employment beginning Sunday, the union said.

A letter issued by UAW said the union's executive board voted on Saturday morning to increase strike pay to $275 per week for all UAW members and allow General Motors and Aramark workers to take on part-time jobs without reducing their strike pay.

Strike pay was initially set to increase from $250 to $275 on Jan. 1, 2020, but was moved up to Sunday after the weekend vote.

In addition, striking workers who found part-time work that exceeded the strike pay total would void the total of their strike pay benefit, but the decision allows GM and Aramark workers to retain their pay while taking on such jobs as long as their picket duty is performed.

"UAW members and their families are sacrificing for all of us," UAW President Gary Jones said. "We are all standing together for our future. This action reflects the UAW commitment and solidarity to all of our members and their families who are taking a courageous stand together to protect our middle-class way of life."

The changes come four weeks after nearly 50,000 GM workers at 31 GM factories and 21 other facilities walked off the job after failing to reach a new union contract.