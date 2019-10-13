Southern California wildfire evacuees return to see what's left of homes

Latest Headlines

UAW approves increased pay for striking General Motors, Aramark workers
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
UAW approves increased pay for striking General Motors, Aramark workers
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- United Auto Workers members currently on strike will receive a pay increase and the opportunity to secure part-time employment beginning Sunday, the union said.
Hunter Biden to depart from board of Chinese-backed equity firm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden to depart from board of Chinese-backed equity firm
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden on Sunday announced his resignation as a board member of a Chinese-backed equity firm and won't work for any foreign-owned company if his father, Joe Biden, is elected president next year.
Four dead, one critically wounded in Chicago apartments shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Four dead, one critically wounded in Chicago apartments shooting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Four people died and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting by a neighbor in an apartment building in Chicago, police said.
Second person found dead in Hard Rock hotel collapse in New Orleans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Second person found dead in Hard Rock hotel collapse in New Orleans
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A second person was found dead before a search ended Saturday night in the collapse earlier in the day of the upper floors of a hotel under construction in New Orleans.
Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots woman in her home
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots woman in her home
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- An white male police officer shot dead a 28-year-old black woman in her own home after a neighbor summoned police that her front door was open, police in Fort Worth, Texas, said.
Boy, 2, shot in road rage incident in Baltimore
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Boy, 2, shot in road rage incident in Baltimore
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A 2-year-boy is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning in a road rage incident, police said.
Gunman shoots 2 at N.H. church wedding; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Gunman shoots 2 at N.H. church wedding; suspect in custody
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A gunman shot two people Saturday at a church wedding ceremony in New Hampshire.
California becomes first state to ban new fur products
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
California becomes first state to ban new fur products
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- California became the new first state in the nation to ban the sale of new fur products.
Hard Rock Hotel collapses in New Orleans; 1 dead, 2 missing
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Hard Rock Hotel collapses in New Orleans; 1 dead, 2 missing
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Hard Rock Hotel under construction in downtown New Orleans partially collapsed Saturday killing one person and leaving two missing.
Edwards fails to avoid runoff for Louisiana governor
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Edwards fails to avoid runoff for Louisiana governor
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards fell short of the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff Saturday with one of two Republicans in his re-election bid.

Trending Stories

Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots woman in her home
Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots woman in her home
Hard Rock Hotel collapses in New Orleans; 1 dead, 2 missing
Hard Rock Hotel collapses in New Orleans; 1 dead, 2 missing
Boy, 2, shot in road rage incident in Baltimore
Boy, 2, shot in road rage incident in Baltimore
Four dead, one critically wounded in Chicago apartments shooting
Four dead, one critically wounded in Chicago apartments shooting
Gunman shoots 2 at N.H. church wedding; suspect in custody
Gunman shoots 2 at N.H. church wedding; suspect in custody

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Pope Francis canonizes five new saints
UAW approves increased pay for striking General Motors, Aramark workers
Southern California wildfire evacuees return to see what's left of homes
Trump orders all U.S. troops from Syria amid Turkey, Kurds conflict
'Joker' tops the North American box office with $55M
 
Back to Article
/