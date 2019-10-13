Second person found dead in Hard Rock hotel collapse in New Orleans

Two people died and another remains missing after the upper floors of the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapsed Saturday. Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Fire Department

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A second person was found dead before a search ended Saturday night in the collapse earlier in the day of the upper floors of a hotel under construction in New Orleans.

One person remains missing in Hard Rock Hotel in an area that is unsafe to access at this time, according to emergency officials.

Anthony Magrette of King Company, a construction company in Louisiana, was among the missing.

The New Orleans Fire Department said there is a strong possibility of further collapse of the building.

The structure is considered stable but it is unsupported, fire officials said.

In an effort to support the building, one crane arrived Saturday night and anther was due by Sunday morning, according to NOFD.

One of the 18 workers transported by New Orleans EMS paramedics remains hospitalized. That person was expecting to undergo surgery, officials said.

Other workers hurt during the collapse showed up on their own to hospitals throughout the region.

About 45 people were working inside the building, according to one worker that told NOLA.com.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration began investigating the site Saturday night.

Florida-based Hard Rock International is building an 18-story hotel with 350 rooms for hotel guests along with 62 one- and two-bedroom units for purchase.

New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim Connell said during a news conference the upper six to eight floors of the planned Hard Rock Hotel collapsed.

Hard Rock said it wasn't involved in construction of the building.

"Citadel Builders LLC was contracted by Kailas Companies, owner of the project, to build the Hard Rock Hotel based on a brand licensing agreement with Hard Rock International, the future manager of the hote," the company said in a statement.

