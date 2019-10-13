Police: One person injured in shooting at Florida mall

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- One person was injured during a shooting at a mall in Florida on Sunday, police said.

Boca Raton police said one person sustained a gunshot injury and was transported to a hospital after reports of shots fired at Town Center in Boca Raton, Fla. Sunday afternoon.

SWAT teams responded to the scene and were grid searching the mall at about 4:45 p.m. but police said there was no active shooter.

People in the mall were encouraged to take shelter until officers arrived to evacuate them.

This is a developing story.