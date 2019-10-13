Police: One person injured but no shots fired at Florida mall

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police responding to shots fired at a mall in Southern Florida, triggering panic among thousands, determined there was no foul play in the "suspicious incident" Sunday afternoon.

During a news conference 4 1/2 hours after shooting reports, Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander told reporters one man experienced a trauma injury after hitting his head on a door at Boca Town Center, rather than being shot.

Police said his injury was non-life threatening and was transported to a hospital.

Several witnesses reported shots fired but Alexander said there was a loud noise.

"There's something that happened inside that mall today that caused people to get concerned. A lot of people at one time," Alexander said outside the mall.

The shopping center was placed in lockdown searched the entire complex.

No weapons were recovered, the police chief said.

Alexander said he anticipated some other minor injuries due to trips and falls or other incidents.

Boca police originally posted on Twitter shots were fired.

Reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice is on scene and currently conducting an active search of the area. Please avoid the mall area. PIO enroute media to meet at 2301 West Glades parking lot.

SWAT teams responded to the scene and were searching the mall at about 4:45 p.m. but police said there was no active shooter.

People in the mall were encouraged to take shelter until officers arrived to evacuate them.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted the Boca Raton police department and fire rescue.