Girl, 10, dies after being ejected from ride at New Jersey carnival

The Super Twizzler ride includes a central arm with rotating cars that branch out, according to the Wisdom Rides, which manufactured the ride. Photo courtesy Wisdom Rides

Deerfield Harvest Festival in New Jersey posted on Facebook this image of its amusement park area in 2014

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in central New Jersey are investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl who died after being launched from a carnival ride.

The New Jersey State Police said the girl was ejected from the "Extreme" ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival at 6:18 p.m. Saturday.

She sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden, N.J., near Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers for the festival shut down rides on Sunday pending completion of inspections of the rides by the state of New Jersey.

"The festival will be open today to offer a place for the community to come together in wake of this tragedy, Deerfield Harvest Festival posted on Facebook. "The Amusement rides and games area will be closed today. All other scheduled events at the Festival will continue."

Skelly's Amusements, which provided the rides, said they would not be present at the festival despite receiving permission to operate other rides, adding they will issue refunds.

"We don't have it in our heart. We thank the sponsors of the festival for their understanding," the company said. "Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual's family and loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts."

The ride, which includes a central arm with rotating cars that branch out, is marketed as a Wisdom Super Sizzler, according to manufacturer Wisdom Rides on its website.