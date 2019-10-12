Texas man sentenced to death for killing family of 6, leaving lone survivor

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas jury sentenced a Houston-area man to the death penalty for killing a couple and four of their five children in 2014.

The Harris County jury handed down the verdict Friday for Ronald Haskell, 39.

Prosecutors said he dressed in a FedEx outfit to gain access to the Spring, Texas, home of his former sister-in-law, Katie Stay, and her husband, Stephen Stay. He held the children at gunpoint until their parents arrived home.

Haskell shot each family member after demanding to know the whereabouts of his ex-wife.

One of the children, Cassidy Stay, then 15 years old, survived a gunshot wound to the head. She called police once Haskell left, prompting police to intercept him at a second location. He surrendered after a brief slow-speed chase and hours-long standoff.

The rest of the Stay family, including Bryan, 13, Emily, 9, Rebecca, 7, and Zach, 4, died in the massacre.

Cassidy Stay gave a victim impact statement to the court after the sentencing. She said she felt anger when she learned Haskell felt no remorse for the crime.

"The jury decided that you are going to die by lethal injection, and I respect that decision," she said. "Do I think the punishment fits the crime? No. I hope that when you die, you get the punishment you deserve from God. Only God can help you now."

Haskell's defense team said their client was mentally ill at the time of the incident and didn't understand what he was doing. Prosecutors said he was abusive toward his ex-wife for more than a decade.