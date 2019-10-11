Saddleridge fire spreading fast in Southern California

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Four fast-moving wildfires swept through Southern California late Thursday, forcing thousands to evacuate as humidity dropped and winds picked up.

The biggest is the Saddleridge fire near Slymar that burned more than 4,600 acres and spread to the nearby Newhall Pass, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. Firefighters had no containment of the fire early Friday.

Several homes were destroyed in the fire but crews were unable to get an accurate count overnight.

The fire started about 10 p.m. Thursday near the 210 Freeway and Yarnell Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. A few hours later, the fire jumped the freeway, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down the freeway.

Fire officials said residents in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Chatsworth should be prepared to evacuate. Several homes in Granada HIlls were on fire Friday morning. Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for Oakridge Estates.

About 12,700 homes were evacuated in the path of the Saddleridge fire.

Evacuation centers for people and pets were set up in Sylmar and Granada Hills.

More than 450 firefighters were on the scene along with about 200 police officers.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off power on the major transmission lines but rerouted the power to avoid widespread outages. About 2,500 customers were without power in Southern California.

Three other smaller fires are also raging around Southern California.

Another fire broke out in Calimesa that burned about 500 acres. The Sandalwood fire was 10 percent contained Friday morning. Mandatory evacuations were being issued and shelters were open.

The Reche fire burned 350 acres in Moreno Valley. It's 10 percent contained. The evacuation order for the area has been lifted.

In Newbury Park, the Wendy fire burned about 90 acres and was 25 percent contained. No evacuation orders were ordered because there weren't any houses in the area.