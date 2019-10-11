U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify Thursday in front of House committees after they subpoenaed him. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- After being blocked by the Trump administration this week, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify before the House next week on a congressional subpoena.

House Democrats want to question Sondland about what he knows about a decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine and whether that's tied to efforts to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

He was asked to voluntarily appear Wednesday but the State Department refused to allow him, prompting the House to issue a subpoena for him to appear.

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction not to testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday," Sondland's attorney Robert Luskin and Kwame Manley said in a statement.

They go on to say Sondland has no agenda and will answer questions fully and truthfully.

"Ambassador Sondland has at all times acted with integrity and in the interests of the United States," the lawyers said.

The House also subpoenaed records from the Defense Department and White House budget office that need to be turned over by Oct. 15.

Democrats believe President Donald Trump abused his powers by withholding military aid in exchange for a political favor from a foreign power to interfere in U.S. elections.

Sondland has defended the presidents' actions in numerous text messages that were released to the public last week. He said Trump was not leveraging military aid to get Zelensky to launch an investigation into a political rival.

"The president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo of any kind," Sondland said.

White House officials said the president and the administration will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling it an illegitimate effort to overturn the 2016 election results.