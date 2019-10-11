The labor dispute, which entered its 26th day Friday, is costing General Motors tens of millions of dollars in lost production. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- After more than three weeks of a labor walkout involving nearly 50,000 workers, General Motors told the United Automobile Workers union it wants to stage discussions "around the clock" to find a resolution.

The work stoppage entered its 26th day Friday.

GM Vice President of North America labor relations Scott Sandefur sent a letter to UAW Vice President Terry Dites calling for uninterrupted talks. The letter struck a more urgent tone with UAW leadership.

"Your members and our employees' lives are being disrupted, and they deserve our commitment to getting any remaining issues resolved as quickly as possible," Sandefur wrote.

Negotiations have so far ended, typically, in the early evening. UAW leadership met Wednesday with GM CEO Mary Barra.

Dittes told the automaker the union subcommittees are deliberating the most recent proposal and the union is working on a response to GM leadership.

"We will continue to work toward reaching a Tentative Agreement between the parties," Dittes told GM in a letter.

A sticking point continues to be job security at GM plants. The UAW wants more vehicle models added at the facilities, concerned the assembly lines will be shut down like they were at a plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which was one of several U.S. and Canadian facilities GM tabbed for closure a year ago.

The automaker has pledged to invest $7 billion in U.S. plants to support 5,400 jobs. Much of that workforce would build a new electric-vehicle battery factory in Lordstown and an electric truck in the Hamtramck plant in Michigan.

The work stoppage, which began Sept. 16, affects about 48,000 UAW members. It's estimated GM is losing between $50 and $100 million per day in lost production. The dispute also has influenced a decline in GM shares.