U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify Thursday in front of House committees after they subpoenaed him. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- After he was blocked from testifying in Congress by the State Department earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is now scheduled for a deposition in House next week related to the impeachment inquiry involving President Donald Trump, Democratic investigators said Friday.

The chairmen of the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees plan to depose Sondland to learn what he knows about Trump's decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine, temporarily, and whether it had anything to do with his requesting the Ukrainian government investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Sondland was asked to voluntarily appear Wednesday before the State Department stepped in. The move drew a congressional subpoena.

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction not to testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday," Sondland attorneys Robert Luskin and Kwame Manley said Friday.

His attorneys said Sondland has no agenda and will answer questions fully and truthfully.

"Ambassador Sondland has at all times acted with integrity and in the interests of the United States."

The House also subpoenaed records from the Defense Department and White House budget office that need to be turned over by Oct. 15.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Trump abused his powers by leveraging military aid for a favorable political maneuver. The White House said this week Trump's administration will not cooperate with the "illegitimate" impeachment inquiry until it is approved by the full House.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was originally scheduled for a deposition last week, appeared before investigators Friday to testify. Yovanovitch was removed from her diplomatic post in May after Trump accused her of being disloyal, but is still a member of the U.S. Foreign Service.

During a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said Yovanovitch was "bad news."