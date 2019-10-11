The recall involves a software defect that effectively blacks out the rear safety camera view. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Automaker BMW has issued a recall for almost a quarter-million vehicles due to a defect with their backup cameras.

The German company said it found that the safety device's brightness setting can be adjusted to a position that essentially blackens the camera view when the vehicle is in reverse. The setting can be retained from drive-to-drive, which is a violation of federal safety standards.

The software defect affects nearly 250,000 BMWs, the company said. BMW notified the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the move.

The recall affects most 2018-2020 model year BMW vehicles and some Rolls Royce models. It also affects the Toyota Supra, which was jointly developed by BMW and Toyota.

Dealerships will perform a software update that will re-calibrate the settings and repair the issue.

The recall is expected to begin Nov. 19. BMW owners can check the automaker's website to learn if their vehicles are involved.