Newly expanded, renovated MoMA opens in NYC

The newly renovated Museum of Modern Art is nearly 170,000 square feet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York City's Museum of Modern Art unveiled its newly renovated and expanded building Thursday, adding more gallery space "to exhibit significantly more art in new and interdisciplinary ways," the facility announced.

The MoMA offered a preview to press and members this week before opening to the full public Oct. 21.

The redesign of the museum added about 30 percent more gallery space, from 128,000 square feet to 166,000 square feet. Museum officials said the expansion will allow the facility to feature more art and performances.

"The real value of this expansion is not more space, but space that allows us to rethink the experience of art in the museum," said Glenn Lowry, the museum's David Rockefeller director.

RELATED Louvre opens new facility to protect stored art from Paris flooding

The renovation and expansion project began in 2014 using a design by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Gensler. The first phase of the project opened in 2017.

In addition to more gallery space, the project expanded and opened the MoMA's lobby with a glass facade, created a studio and creativity lab, and added street-level galleries.

"The architectural expression is a restrained conversation between the existing palette and new materials within The Museum of Modern Art," the museum said in a news release. "The design taps into the historic DNA of the building, relating disparate elements through a series of strategic interventions that reflect aspects of twentieth-century modernism: purity of material expression, abstraction of space, and thinness."

The MoMA, which first opened in 1929 as an educational institution, is dedicated to modern and contemporary art. It receives about 3 million visitors annually.