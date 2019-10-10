Deutsche Bank told a federal appeals court that it does not have tax returns belonging to President Donald Trump. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court revealed Thursday that Deutsche Bank said it doesn't have President Donald Trump's tax returns in response to a subpoena from the House intelligence and financial services committees.

The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York denied a motion from a coalition of media outlets seeking to unseal an unredacted letter from Deutsche Bank that disclosed the names of individuals targeted by the House subpoena whose tax returns the bank had in its possession.

The bank's letter stated that "the only tax returns it has for individuals or entities named in the subpoenas are not those of the president," the court revealed.

"In light of that response, information in the sealed letter, i.e., the identity of the two taxpayers whose tax returns Deutsche Bank has, is not relevant to any issue we need to decide," the court said.

In April, Trump, his three oldest children -- Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump -- and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One to keep them from releasing financial records to the House committees.

The committees originally issued the subpoena as part of an investigation into whether foreign entities have influence over the president.