President Donald Trump signs executive orders on transparency in federal guidance and enforcement at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed two executive orders aimed at increasing transparency in the interpretation of federal regulations.

Trump signed the Executive Order on Promoting the Rule of Law Through Transparency and Fairness in Civil Administrative Enforcement and Executive Order on Promoting the Rule of Law Through Improved Agency Guidance Documents in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

"Today we take action to protect Americans from bureaucracy and to stop regulators from opposing secret rules and hidden penalties on the American people," Trump said.

The two orders will require federal agencies to seek public input on certain guidance against businesses and families, and prohibit "secret or unlawful bureaucratic interpretations of rules" and "unfair or unexpected penalties form agencies."

Trump described such hidden materials as regulatory overreach which "greatly undermines" the United States' constitutional system of government.

"Unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats must not be able to operate outside of the Democratic system of government imposing their own private agenda on our citizens," Trump said.