Tourists discover $600K in cocaine on South Carolina coast

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A family vacationing in South Carolina called police after discovering more than 40 pounds of cocaine on the coast of a local beach, local authorities said.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Maj. Bob Bromage said the family was walking along Fripp Island on Sunday when they found a large black object floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

The family dragged the garbage bag out of the water and took it to their vacation home on a golf cart before slicing it open and discovering it was filled with white powder.

Bromage said the cocaine was worth about $600,000 based on what he described as a conservative estimate.

"This is a major weight of cocaine," he said.

The sheriff's office is investigating where the cocaine came from. Bromage suggested it may have washed up as a result of Hurricane Dorian.