The family planning organization said its national efforts aim to "take back the Senate, the White House, state legislatures and defeat harmful ballot measures across the country." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The political action committee of Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday it will dedicate $45 million for efforts to return control of the Senate to Democrats and vote President Donald Trump out of office next year.

The family planning organization said its advocacy and political organizations will use the money to aid campaigns in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- which are all states expected to have a critical impact on who is elected to the White House.

However, Planned Parenthood said the plan is a 50-state strategy.

"Our very rights and freedoms are on the line," Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement.

"This election will determine our access to birth control, cancer screenings, sex education, abortion access and more. And we have the power to win."

The organization pointed to attacks against abortion rights in several states and the Senate's controversial confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court last year in outlining the plan.

A Title X change by Trump administration in August was also cited as a rallying cry for political change in 2020. The rule change banned organizations from providing information on abortion access and forced Planned Parenthood to abandon the program and some federal funding.

"The bottom line is this: We are sitting in a moment of great peril, but also of great opportunity," Robinson added. "The only question: What are we willing to do? Well, I know that I'm ready to win."