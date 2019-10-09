Trending Stories

2 adults, 3 children found dead in Massachusetts home
2 adults, 3 children found dead in Massachusetts home
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for discovery of dark matter, exoplanets
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for discovery of dark matter, exoplanets
Gavin Newsom signs California law expanding access to HIV prevention drugs
Gavin Newsom signs California law expanding access to HIV prevention drugs
White House refuses to cooperate with impeachment inquiry
White House refuses to cooperate with impeachment inquiry
Joshua Brown killed in drug deal, 1 suspect arrested, police say
Joshua Brown killed in drug deal, 1 suspect arrested, police say

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Montgomery elects Steven Reed as its first black mayor
Scientists find two new species of giant parasitic wasps in Uganda
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Brandon Routh, Steve McQueen
On This Day: Reds win 1919 World Series linked to Black Sox Scandal
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
 
Back to Article
/