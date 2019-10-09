Trending Stories

2 adults, 3 children found dead in Massachusetts home
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for discovery of dark matter, exoplanets
Gavin Newsom signs California law expanding access to HIV prevention drugs
White House refuses to cooperate with impeachment inquiry
Police arrest suspect in deadly KC bar shooting; another still at large
Notable deaths of 2019
Latest News

Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $8B in Risperdal suit
ALDS: Tampa Bay Rays beat Justin Verlander, Houston Astros to force Game 5
United States imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over 'abuse' of Muslims
Fifth Democratic debates to take place in Georgia in November
Nets' Kevin Durant: New York Knicks 'not as cool' with younger players
 
