Gowdy joins Trump's personal legal team

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy left his role as contributor at Fox News to join President Donald Trump's legal team. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy is leaving his job at Fox News to join President Donald Trump's legal team, the president's personal lawyer announced Wednesday.

Jay Sekulow said said the former South Carolina lawmaker will join the team as an outside adviser.

"I have known Trey for years and worked with him when he served in Congress," Sekulow said. "His legal skills and his advocacy will serve the president well. Trey's command of the law is well known and his service on Capitol Hill will be a great asset as a member of our team."

A Fox spokesperson told CNBC earlier in the day that Gowdy's affiliation with the network was terminated amid rumors of his new role. A source said his role on Trump's legal team would be a conflict of interest to future contributions to Fox News.

Gowdy declined to seek re-election in 2018 after four terms in the House. He was first elected to Congress in 2010, and chaired of the House oversight committee and the House Benghazi committee.

His addition to Trump's legal team comes as the president prepares for an impeachment battle over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking to unseat the president in the 2020 election.