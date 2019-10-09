Oct. 9 (UPI) -- California's largest utility Pacific Gas & Electric said early Wednesday that it will begin to shut off power to portions of 34 California counties, affecting nearly 800,000 people.

"PG&E has called a public safety power shut off because of conditions that may lead to catastrophic wildfire growth," a PG&E spokesman said in a video posted on Twitter.

The shutoff was to begin after midnight Wednesday as parts of California are forecast to face strong wind gusts this week.

"This system is a potentially dangerous weather system bringing very strong gusts reaching 70 mph coupled with critically dry relative humidities," the spokesperson said.

The purpose of the shutoff is to prevent its power lines and other equipment from igniting forest fires. In May, fire officials determined that PG&E equipment caused Camp Fire in November 2018, the most destructive forest fire in the state's history that killed 85 people, burned nearly 14,000 homes and razed more than 150,000 acres of land.

Sumeet Singh, vice president of PG&E's Community Wildlife Safety Program, said during a media conference in San Fransico that upwards of 800,00 people throughout portions of 34 northern, central and coastal counties would lose power during the shutoff.

He said peak winds are to start Wednesday morning and continue until Thursday.

Sonoma County issued a Red Flag Warning that PG&E was conducting an "imminent power shutoff."

"You may lose power starting at midnight tonight," the statement said. "A prolonged outage may reduce our ability to warn you in the event of an emergency. Remain aware of your surroundings and be prepared to evacuate if you feel in danger."

Sonoma County Superintended told the Los Angeles Times that its a "blunt" approach but at the same time "there's an understanding of why it's being undertaken."

PG&E said communities not forecast to experience extreme weather may have their power cut as the electric system relies on power lines that work together.

"The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our most important responsibility, which is why PG&E has decided to turn power off to customers during this widespread, severe wind event," PG&E's Senior Vice President of Electric Operations Michael Lewis said in a statement. "We understand the effects this event will have on our customers and appreciate the public's patience as we do what is necessary to keep our communities safe and reduce the risk of wildfire."

While the company has received much criticism from the public over its third power shut off in the last two months, Gov. Gavin Newsom defended the company, saying the shutoff was in the public's best interest.

"The reality is that we want to protect people," he said Tuesday in Oakland for a bill signing event. "We want to make sure people are safe. This is what PG&E thinks is in the best interest of their customers and ultimately for this region and the state."