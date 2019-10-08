Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Trump administration will give an update on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday morning.

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan is scheduled to give a media briefing at 11 a.m. EDT.

On Sunday, a U.S. Border Patrol agent died in southern Arizona after apparently falling and hitting his head. He was patrolling a remote part of the border when a sensor started going off.

Robert Hotten, 44, stopped communicating with other agents and they soon started searching for him.

"The agents began to search for him, found him unresponsive and then immediately began lifesaving efforts," Tuscon Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Roy Villareal said.

Hotten couldn't be airlifted and it was difficult to get lifesaving equipment to him because he was on a mountain. They hiked up the mountain with a defibrillator and rescue basket, carried him out of there and eventually got him to a hospital, where he died.