Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, has been asked to testify in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department

House investigators are looking into whether President Donald Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The State Department has blocked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from testifying in Congress Tuesday about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine that are the focus of a House impeachment inquiry.

Sondland was scheduled to appear privately before the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees. The chairmen of each panel are looking to determine whether Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Sondland's attorney said the ambassador was ordered by the State Department not to appear. The New York Times reported earlier the appearance was blocked by the White House.

"Ambassador Sondland had previously agreed to appear voluntarily today, without the need for a subpoena, in order to answer the committee's questions on an expedited basis," Sondland's attorney, Jim McDermott, said in a statement. "As the sitting U.S. Ambassador to the EU and employee of the State Department, Ambassador Sondland is required to follow the department's direction."

Sondland, 62, is one the diplomats involved in numerous text messages released by the committees last week that show discussions about Trump's July phone call with Zelensky, which was the subject of at least one whistle-blower report.

In the messages, diplomat William Taylor expressed concern about Trump pressuring Zelensky.

"As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold assistance for help with a political campaign," Taylor said in a Sept. 9 text message.

Hours later, Sondland replied, "Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump's intentions."

"The president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo of any kind," he added. "The president is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign. I suggest we stop the back and forth by text."

Taylor signaled in one message he might resign over frustration with how the situation was being handled.

Sondland, a wealthy hotelier and longtime Republican donor, has been vocal in his support for the president's dealings with Ukraine. The committees interviewed two former diplomatic officials in the inquiry last week. The committees were expected to press Sondland about the text messages and any follow-up phone calls.

"They're confusing international cooperation on economic and military and security objectives with the president converting the office of the presidency into an instrument of re-election and an instrument of private self-enrichment," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told CNN Monday. "That's what this president has done."

Republicans, however, cite Sondland's text messages as proof that Trump did nothing wrong -- since he states in one message that Trump's intention was not to use the Congress-approved military aid as leverage to investigate the Bidens.

Trump appointed Sondland to the ambassador post last year, to succeed Obama appointee Anthony Gardner.

The committee chairmen on Monday formally subpoenaed records, to be turned over by Oct. 15, from the Defense Department and White House budget office -- and requested the same from the White House and Vice President Mike Pence last weekend.