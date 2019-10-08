Police arrest one suspect in Kansas City bar shooting; other suspect still at large

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Police have arrested one of two men charged with killing four people and injuring five others in a shooting at a Kansas bar over the weekend.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Monday that Javier Alatorre, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon after crossing state lines into Kansas City, Missouri. The second suspect, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 30, remains at large and is considered to be "armed and dangerous," the police department said.

Police charged the two men with four counts of first-degree murder with bond set at $1 million.

The shooting occurred at the Kansas City Tequila KC bar at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, two hours after one of the suspects was ejected from the establishment following an argument.

The five injured were transported to area hospitals with two people being released that afternoon.

All of the victims were Hispanic as well as the two suspects.

The department said information from the public not only helped to identify the suspects, "but allowed us to rapidly apprehend [Alatorre]."

Police identified Monday the four people killed as Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 58; Francisco Anaya-Garcia, 34; Alfredo Calderon, 29; and Ebar Meza-Aguirre, 29.

"We do not believe it was random," KCK police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic said. "We do believe it was an isolated incident. We don't feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again."