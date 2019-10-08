Melania Trump announces construction of White House tennis pavilion

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump announced the construction of a new White House tennis pavilion on Tuesday.

Trump shared photos on Twitter as she broke ground on the project that will be constructed on the South Lawn of the White House.

"This structure will be a testament to American craftsmanship and skill," she wrote. "It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and a gathering place for future first families."

The first lady's office said the pavilion will be funded by private donors and was "fueled by Mrs. Trump's passion to provide a functional recreational area for all first families to enjoy."

A proposal by the National Park Service said the pavilion will be about 1,200 square feet in area and about 18 feet in height and will be made with limestone and a copper roof.