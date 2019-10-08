Fifth Democratic debates to take place in Georgia in November

The fifth round of Democratic presidential debates will be held in Georgia in November, the Democratic National Committee announced. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Committee announced the date and location for the fifth round of Democratic presidential debates in November.

The DNC said the debate will take place in Georgia on Nov. 20 and will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

November's debate will air on MSNBC and be livestreamed on NBC News' and MSNBC's digital platforms as well as The Washington Post's web and mobile apps.

Audio of the debate will also be broadcast on Urban One, SiriusXM Channel 118 and TuneIn.

The final venue, format and moderators will be announced at a later date, the DNC said.

Candidates will have to qualify for the debates by Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The DNC raised the polling and fundraising thresholds for the November debate requiring candidates to receive 3 percent or more support in at least four DNC-approved national polls or single state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, up from 2 percent in the September and October debates.

Additionally, candidates will be able to qualify by receiving 5 percent or more support in two early single-state polls.

The grassroots fundraising threshold was also raised from 130,000 unique donors in the earlier debates to 165,000 unique donors and a minimum of 600 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.